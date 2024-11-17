Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 144,857 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $481,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $67.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $2,744,438 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

