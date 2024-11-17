TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,254.16 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $949.99 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,366.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.