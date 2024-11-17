Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,538 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 139.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $29.92 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $347.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

