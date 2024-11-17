Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,265 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 227.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,331 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

