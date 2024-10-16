Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $241.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.