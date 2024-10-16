Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.250-7.350 EPS.

Equifax Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $289.96. 1,153,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

