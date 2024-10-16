Netflix (NFLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Netflix Stock Performance
NFLX stock opened at $705.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.04. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $736.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.79.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.