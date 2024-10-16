The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 27,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. 5,428,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.