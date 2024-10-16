Qubic Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qubic has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Qubic has a total market cap of $190.49 million and $2.36 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 117,082,185,297,612 coins and its circulating supply is 114,526,470,539,394 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 117,082,185,297,612 with 114,526,470,539,394 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000177 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,809,618.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

