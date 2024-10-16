BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.94 and last traded at $75.94. 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

BEO Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

