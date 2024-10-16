Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Short Interest Update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after buying an additional 1,703,874 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after buying an additional 78,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 935,005 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 796,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,560,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 41,623 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

