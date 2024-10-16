Bitcoin Price Hits $67,169.28 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $67,169.28 on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,327.82 billion and $48.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.18 or 0.00539441 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00029409 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00076914 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,768,265 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
