CACI International Inc Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $6.44 Per Share (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for CACI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.46. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $23.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CACI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.60.

CACI International stock opened at $527.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $485.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. CACI International has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $532.74.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,499,266.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

