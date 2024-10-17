Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.49. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,247 shares traded.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at about $259,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

