Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.49. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,247 shares traded.
Almacenes Éxito Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.
Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.
Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at about $259,000.
About Almacenes Éxito
Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Almacenes Éxito
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.