Compass Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHW traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $72.03. 3,240,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.