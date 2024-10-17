Omni Network Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $127.67 million and $19.05 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for $8.69 or 0.00012990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omni Network

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,683,949 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.93701886 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $21,547,877.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

