Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.81. 383,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,873. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $137.26. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

