SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.93 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 203681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.