Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.83. 28,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 514,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,031,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,259,000 after buying an additional 474,339 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

