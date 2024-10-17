Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.47.

Eaton Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ETN opened at $341.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $347.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

