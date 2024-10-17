Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 451,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 221,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
