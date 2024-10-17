Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
WAB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.99. 674,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $191.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,017.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.