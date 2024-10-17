Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider Bar Veinstein Sells 60,000 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) insider Bar Veinstein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,081. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bar Veinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of Clarivate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.

NYSE CLVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 27.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 38,929,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,233 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,752,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,470 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 31.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,726,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,388 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 37.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,249,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

