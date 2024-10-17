Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1816 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
BKQNY stock remained flat at $8.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $9.00.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
