Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Expands By 10.4%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpire Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 486,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 340,563 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 275,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 604,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.89.

BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -116.36%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.