Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Expands By 10.4%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 604,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.89.
BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -116.36%.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
