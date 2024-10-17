Kinder Morgan, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 92.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,169,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,884,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

