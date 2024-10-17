AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.03. Approximately 48,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 324,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $420,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

