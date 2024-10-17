dogwifhat Price Reaches $2.56 on Major Exchanges (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. dogwifhat has a total market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $447.06 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00003815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00251465 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,373 tokens. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,373.61931. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.64024575 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 543 active market(s) with $498,999,838.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

