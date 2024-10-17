KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3313 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

KBC Group Trading Down 0.2 %

KBCSY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

