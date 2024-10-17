BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00251318 BTC.

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin’s genesis date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.31007826 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,450,278.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

