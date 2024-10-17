New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Head to Head Survey

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and NB Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $3.35 billion 1.01 -$79.00 million $0.03 411.33 NB Bancorp $157.55 million 5.10 $9.82 million N/A N/A

NB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp -10.78% -4.49% -0.34% NB Bancorp 4.73% 2.04% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for New York Community Bancorp and NB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 13 2 0 2.13 NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.48, indicating a potential upside of 41.67%. NB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than NB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NB Bancorp beats New York Community Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.