iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.83. 289,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,507. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.07.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.