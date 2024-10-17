Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.93 and last traded at $242.46, with a volume of 53008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

