GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in September

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,966,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,163 shares during the period. GH Research makes up 16.7% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 7.62% of GH Research worth $46,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GHRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

GH Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 72,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,165. GH Research has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $416.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.79.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.