Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,634. The company has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.75. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

About Primis Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

