Stratis Market Capitalization Achieves $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $17,307.59 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.88 or 0.03879236 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00040641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002029 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

