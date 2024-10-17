MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €313.20 ($340.43) and last traded at €312.70 ($339.89), with a volume of 100491 shares. The stock had previously closed at €308.80 ($335.65).

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €274.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €248.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -230.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

