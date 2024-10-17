AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.43. 2,507,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,915,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,574.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.