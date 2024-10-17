Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0604

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $405.54 million and $11.29 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,715,655,885 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

