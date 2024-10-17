Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $260.95 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,842,212,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,762,942,915 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

