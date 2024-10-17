Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0771 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $514.81 million and approximately $12.25 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.74 or 0.03872550 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,460,047 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,760,047 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

