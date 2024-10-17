Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Core & Main by 470.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 915.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,802 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $98,876,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,655,000 after buying an additional 1,581,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

