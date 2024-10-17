Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925,824.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 36,671 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 162,243 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925,824.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,091,483.55. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 162.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 297,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

