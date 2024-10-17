Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWM opened at $226.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

