Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 690,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.75.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,332,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

