Gravity (G) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.05 Million

Gravity (G) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market cap of $252.28 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00250498 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity launched on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03297949 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,826,426.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.