Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $135.76 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

