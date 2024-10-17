Kaspa Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $100.44 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,937,425,866 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,931,778,828.21377. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12856701 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $33,322,067.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

