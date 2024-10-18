Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $172.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
