Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,693 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $220.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average of $204.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

